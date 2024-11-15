Furever Friday: Chuck looking for a forever home

Meet Chuck, a 9-year-old, 55-pound-old Stafford Terrier and Pit Bull mix who loves all people!

Chuck is super friendly and is a stellar cuddle buddy.

Chuck is blind but has no trouble getting around! He loves walks and the fresh air.

Chuck is very sweet and has an infectious personality but gets nervous around other dogs so he would do best in a one-pet home.

His very pastime is getting loved on and patted and so he would probably do best in a home with a stay-at-home worker or a recently retired couple.

He was in a loving home but returned back to Salem Animal Rescue League in September because his owner had dementia and had to go live in a nursing home.

For more information on Chuck and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

