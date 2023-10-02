Foo Fighters announce 2024 stadium tour, including stop at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Foo Fighters will return to Boston this summer as part of their ‘Everything or Nothing at All Tour.’

The rock band will head to Fenway on July 21 with special guests The Hives and Amyl and the Sniffers.

The tour will kick off with the band’s return to New York’s Citi Field for the first time since 2015 for a July 17 and 19 doubleheader and will see Foo Fighters host 12 rock ‘n’ roll marathons at 10 stadiums, including a pair of shows August 9 and 11 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 6. For more information and pre-sale, visit the link here.

The first 2024 U.S. Shows Announced for Everything or Nothing At All Tour!!!



Public on sale is Friday, October 6th at 10am local time. More to come...



Tickets to all upcoming shows here: https://t.co/00T9ExQAnu#FF2024 pic.twitter.com/1cx71o5UcT — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 2, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group