Fontbonne Academy celebrates 70 years by burying time capsule with T Swift bracelets, Celtics banner

MILTON, Mass. — Monday marked the 70th anniversary of the opening of Fontbonne Academy, an all-girl Catholic preparatory school.

To commemorate the landmark event, school officials hosted a heartfelt Time Capsule Ceremony — celebrating the school’s rich history.

The time capsule featured a year in review picked by grades 7-12 students, including a Celtics Championship banner, a copy of the Milton Times and Boston Globe, a list of social justice projects from the Class of 2024, and yes, even a few Taylor Swift bracelets.

Students also shared messages of their hopes and dreams for the future at Fontbonne Academy which will be revealed in the year 2094.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Fontbonne time capsule

“The time capsule symbolizes our ongoing journey and the values we hold dear. It was inspiring to see our students and alumni come together to create a tangible link between generations, ensuring that the spirit of Fontbonne Academy will continue to thrive,” Head of School Maura Spignesi said.

Monday morning’s event also brought together current students and distinguished alumnae.

One such alum was Irene Desharnais from the class of 1958. She shared personal memories of fighting for civil rights alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to a captivated audience.

“In April 1965, I stood on the Boston Common and sang ‘We Shall Overcome’ with Martin Luther King, Jr. and thousands of civil rights activists, and just recently, I stood with other civil rights activists in front of a Baptist church in Jamaica Plain to pray, reflect and sing ‘We Shall Overcome,’” Desharnais said. “The struggle for justice that the sisters of Fontbonne Academy awoke in me as a student continues to empower me today.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group