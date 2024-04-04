Flight cancellations, delays at Logan, no MBTA ferry or Steamship Authority service due to storm

BOSTON — The nasty April nor’easter is causing flight cancellations and delays at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Thursday morning.

There were 85 cancellations and 89 delays reported at the airport as snow, fleet, and rain fell across the state, according to FlightAware.

The MBTA also announced that its ferry service was canceled due to high winds. Gusts were expected to blow up to 60 mph in some areas.

The Steamship Authority also announced that there would be service cancellations on the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes

“Decisions on Thursday service will be made based on the forecast and conditions at the time of each scheduled trip,” the authority said.

Storm warnings, watches, and advisories are in effect due to the nor’easter.

All MBTA Ferry service has been cancelled this morning due to high winds. We expect to resume service at around 12:00 PM. Please check this account or https://t.co/Pf4D3a9bvr for the latest information. — MBTA (@MBTA) April 4, 2024

Due to worsening weather conditions and forecasted winds, all service on the Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket routes has been canceled for the remainder of tonight. Decisions on Thursday service will be made based on the forecast and conditions at the time of each scheduled trip. pic.twitter.com/4fLytaqBQh — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) April 3, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group