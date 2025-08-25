Flat tire on Cape Air plane prompts temporary ground stop at Logan Airport, officials say

BOSTON — A rocky landing for a Cape Air plane at Logan Airport Monday afternoon prompted a temporary ground stop.

Cape Air flight 2141 from Provincetown to Boston experienced a flat tire upon landing around 3:45 p.m., according to a statement by an airline spokesperson.

There were no injuries or damage to the aircraft, and both passengers and crew were bused to the terminal.

While a maintenance team replaced the tires, a ground stop was ordered.

The aircraft was eventually taxied to the terminal under its own power and normal operations resumed.

