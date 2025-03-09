Five workers’ unions endorse Mayor Wu for reelection days after congressional hearing

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu, days after answering questions in front of a congressional committee, was endorsed by five workers’ unions consisting of 135,000 people statewide.

The 32 BJ Service Employees International Union emphatically welcomed Wu in their downtown Boston headquarters Saturday afternoon.

Union members say they are 99% made up of immigrant workers.

The mayor, moments after addressing the union from the podium, spoke to Boston 25.

“This is the bread and butter of how Boston runs,” said Wu. “It’s the people in this room that I’m fighting for every day.”

She continued, “We have a lot more work to do. But, I’ll do it alongside those who are rolling up their sleeves and working hard to make Boston the best possible city it can be.”

Union members said they’re backing her after a joint endorsement decision process where the mayor answered questions from their leaders.

Ana Gonzalez, a 25-year member, was one of the union workers in attendance who watched the Mayor’s 6-hour hearing Wednesday.

She’s worked at 20 Park Plaza, cleaning their office space for decades.

“When I was sitting watching her on the tv, I said, ‘There, it’s a mayor who represent me,’” said Gonzalez. “I’m not a criminal. I’m a working immigrant.”

Mayor Wu, however, has competition in her reelection campaign.

Earlier this year, Democrat Joshua Kraft launched his campaign for Wu’s seat.

In a statement, his office reacted to the endorsement Saturday:

“It is disappointing that this endorsement happened without an open selection process. As Mayor, Josh would certainly support the hard work of all SEIU members, and as a candidate will continue to work to earn their votes on election day. "

The mayoral election in Boston is set for November 4th.

