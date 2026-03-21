Five people hospitalized after two-vehicle collision in Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Five people were sent to the hospital on Friday night after a two-car accident that sent one of them on its side, Barnstable police say.

The incident occurred around 8:36 p.m., when multiple officers were dispatched to the intersection of Santuit-Newtown Road and Falmouth Road, Route 28, in the village of Cotuit for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

Once on scene, officers saw two vehicles involved in the accident, with one of them on its side. An initial investigation determined that the vehicle had rolled three times before coming to a halt on the driver’s side. Cotuit Fire Department, alongside several other fire departments, was also on the scene.

“In total, five people sought medical treatment; four people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by ambulance, and one person later transported themselves,” The Barnstable Police Department wrote on their Facebook. “One of those transported was reported to have multi-system trauma.”

The crash remains under investigation by Barnstable police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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