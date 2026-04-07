Five decades ago, police found the charred body of a Mass. banker inside a station wagon in Maine

AMHERST, Maine — On a rural road in Maine 50 years ago, authorities found the charred body of a Massachusetts bank executive inside a station wagon.

James Cassidy was an executive employee of the Massachusetts Trust Co. bank in Brookline, Massachusetts, at the time of his death, state police said in a statement.

His body was found on April 5, 1976, inside a burned-out green 1971 Chrysler station wagon with Massachusetts registration, on a wooded road off Route 9 in Amherst.

Investigators later determined arson to be the cause of the vehicle fire, state police said.

James Cassidy (Maine State Police)

Now, decades later, investigators are appealing to the public to help find the person or persons responsible for Cassidy’s death.

“Help us solve the case,” state police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the MCU-North at 207-973-3750 or toll-free at 1-800-432-7381, or text ‘MESPTIP’ along with your information to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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