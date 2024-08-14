Fishing as therapy – local non-profit is teaching adults with developmental disabilities how to fish

NATICK, Mass. — Getting outside and being near the water are just a couple of the reasons fishing can have a therapeutic effect on many people.

A local service agency is taking it a step further and teaching clients who are developmentally delayed or have other cognitive issues how to participate in this pastime.

Boston 25 News joined a group of several dozen clients from the Edinburg Center of Bedford, MA when they were learning how to fish on Lake Cochituate in Natick.

Chris Starns runs the “Meaningful Whole Life” program at the center.

“There are a lot of therapeutic benefits we can get out of fishing club,” explained Starns. “The number one thing we get is patience, teaching patience. The idea when you come fishing, you’re not always going to get a fish.”

Getting outside is another bonus.

“It’s a way to be grounded,” Starns said. “Slowing our bodies down, slowing our heart rate, raising awareness of what’s around us. . . the idea you’re feeling the wind blow, you’re feeling the sun on your face.”

Paul Hatch of Burlington loves the whole fishing experience when he has a day off from his job at Panera Bread.

“The weather, the environment, the sun,” Hatch said. “You don’t have to hang around the house.”

Hatch is very proud that he went on to get an official fishing license from the state.

Starns appreciates the Lake Cochituate dock is ADA-compliant. He wishes there were like it across the state.

He says getting out to as many places as possible is good for his clients.

“You know, the idea that we live in these communities. We want to be out in these communities. We want to be active in these communities because these are our communities and their communities as well.”

Stephen Muse sums the appeal of the program, even if it is catch-and-release fishing, pretty succinctly.

“It makes me in a better mood.”

The Meaningful Whole Life program strives to build confidence by helping their clients succeed at new tasks.

Activities run the gamut beyond fishing, to include things like yoga and the arts.

