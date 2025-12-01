First winter storm of the season could bring up to 7 inches of snow to parts of the state

DEDHAM, Mass. — Meteorological winter has officially arrived, bringing in the first winter storm of the season across the state.

A winter storm watch is in effect through 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 3, for a broad stretch of the region, including Western and Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Central Middlesex, Western Essex, Western and Eastern Hampshire, Western and Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Berkshire, and Northwest Middlesex County.

Meteorologist Shiri Spear says Monday night’s temperature drop will set the stage for Tuesday’s incoming snow, however, she notes it remains uncertain whether any accumulation will stick in Boston, Providence, or Gloucester.

“Better chance is as you travel north to west, we’ve got about 1 to 3 inches of snow expected on I-95 back to I-495, and north and west of I-495 is really where we have that jackpot total of snow,” Spear said.

If anything, expected snow totals may continue to drop in eastern MA & the coast for Tuesday. There will be a sharp increase in snowfall tomorrow heading towards I-495. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/CsMwqXNftO — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 1, 2025

Snow and rain are expected to begin developing around 8 a.m. in Worcester and Boston, with temperatures cold enough to support snow in Central Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire, and the Merrimack Valley. By that time, temperatures in the immediate Boston area should rise above freezing.

Spear adds that wind damage and coastal flooding are not concerns with this system, but snowfall will create messy travel conditions in some areas on Tuesday.

Precipitation is forecast to taper off by midnight, followed by the return of sunshine on Wednesday.

Colder air will settle in for the remainder of the week. For the full forecast, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

