For the first time in four years, the Charles River experiences a cyanobacteria bloom

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed a cyanobacteria bloom at Longfellow Bridge’s downstream of the Charles River. This the first major bloom in four years and is being considered a public health advisory.

Cyanobacteria, also considered blue-green algae, is a microorganism that occurs in rivers, lakes and ponds. Cyanobacteria releases harmful toxins known as cyanotoxins, which can be fatal for pets or young children. Direct contact with cyanobacteria-water can lead to skin rashes. If the toxins are inhaled, can affect respiratory systems, especially for those who suffer from conditions with asthma.

The Department of Public Health has deemed the area as unsafe for people and pets and advises those to not swim, swallow, and keep clear of the area and immediately rinse off if you come in contact with it. Children and pets are to be kept away.

In collaboration with Environmental Protection Agency’s Charles River buoy and Charles River Watershed Association, noticed and identified that the amount of cyanobacteria cells exceeded the guidelines for recreational waterbodies placed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

In 2022, the Charles River Watershed Association sued the Environmental Protection Agency for not issuing permits that would reduce stormwater pollution in the Charles River. Currently, that case is on hold and to be continued in November.

Stormwater is particularly concerning because cyanobacteria grows rapidly with high phosphorus levels and hotter tempatures. With Boston’s longest dryspell in 25 years, it will only worsen.

Ameya Gehi, a CLF Staff Attorney, says that, “Continued inaction by the Environmental Protection Agency has threatened the health of one of the most cherished symbols of Boston,” Gehi adds that the algae bloom is evidence of the issue of unregulated stormwater pollution issues, and that, “Any more delay by the EPA risks more cyanobacteria blooms that threaten this communal treasure.”





