First responders searching for missing adolescent at Haverhill pond

HAVERHILL, Mass — First responders are searching for a reported missing adolescent at a pond in Haverhill.

Members of the Haverhill Police and Fire Departments were called to Plug Pond mid-afternoon Sunday after someone reported an adolescent had gone missing in the water.

Haverhill firefighters were actively searching the water as of 3:00 p.m., Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen Doherty told Boston 25.

Boston 25 has a photographer on scene and has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group