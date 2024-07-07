Local

First responders searching for missing adolescent at Haverhill pond

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

HAVERHILL, Mass — First responders are searching for a reported missing adolescent at a pond in Haverhill.

Members of the Haverhill Police and Fire Departments were called to Plug Pond mid-afternoon Sunday after someone reported an adolescent had gone missing in the water.

Haverhill firefighters were actively searching the water as of 3:00 p.m., Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen Doherty told Boston 25.

Boston 25 has a photographer on scene and has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

