First responders searching for missing adolescent at Haverhill pond

HAVERHILL, Mass — First responders are searching for a reported missing adolescent at a pond in Haverhill.
Members of the Haverhill Police and Fire Departments were called to Plug Pond mid-afternoon Sunday after someone reported an adolescent had gone missing in the water.
Haverhill firefighters were actively searching the water as of 3:00 p.m., Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen Doherty told Boston 25.
Boston 25 has a photographer on scene and has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more info.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
