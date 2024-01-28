First responders on scene after van crashes into home in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass — Crews responded to a home in Medford after a van struck the building Sunday afternoon.

The large white van collided with a home at the corner of Highland Avenue and Stuges Street.

The home’s front porch could be seen splintered and frayed underneath the van’s front driver’s side wheel.

First responders on hand after van hits home in Medford

A metal pole could also be seen lying haphazardly on the ground next to the van’s back tires.

Nobody at the scene had to be taken to a hospital, a Medford police officer said at the scene.

Officials did provide a suspected cause for the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

