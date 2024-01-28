First responders on scene after van crashes into home in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass — Crews responded to a home in Medford after a van struck the building Sunday afternoon.
The large white van collided with a home at the corner of Highland Avenue and Stuges Street.
The home’s front porch could be seen splintered and frayed underneath the van’s front driver’s side wheel.
A metal pole could also be seen lying haphazardly on the ground next to the van’s back tires.
Nobody at the scene had to be taken to a hospital, a Medford police officer said at the scene.
Officials did provide a suspected cause for the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group