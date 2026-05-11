AYER, Mass. — There was no Mother’s Day fowl play in Ayer on Sunday, after first responders saved 10 ducklings from a storm drain.

According to first responders, just before 10 a.m. Ayer Police, Fire, and Animal Control were dispatched to the area of Washington Street to reports of ducklings trapped in a drain.

0 of 11 First responders make ‘duck-tastic’ rescue, saving baby ducklings from storm drain in Ayer (Ayer Fire Department) First responders make ‘duck-tastic’ rescue, saving baby ducklings from storm drain in Ayer (Ayer Fire Department) First responders make ‘duck-tastic’ rescue, saving baby ducklings from storm drain in Ayer (Ayer Fire Department) First responders make ‘duck-tastic’ rescue, saving baby ducklings from storm drain in Ayer (Ayer Police Department) First responders make ‘duck-tastic’ rescue, saving baby ducklings from storm drain in Ayer (Ayer Fire Department) First responders make ‘duck-tastic’ rescue, saving baby ducklings from storm drain in Ayer (Ayer Fire Department) First responders make ‘duck-tastic’ rescue, saving baby ducklings from storm drain in Ayer (Ayer Fire Department) First responders make ‘duck-tastic’ rescue, saving baby ducklings from storm drain in Ayer (Ayer Fire Department) First responders make ‘duck-tastic’ rescue, saving baby ducklings from storm drain in Ayer (Ayer Police Department) First responders make ‘duck-tastic’ rescue, saving baby ducklings from storm drain in Ayer (Ayer Police Department)

Crews began a coordinated group effort to rescue the ducklings from the drain, which took approximately an hour to do so.

The ducklings were rounded up and taken to the nearby woods and released, where Mama Duck was waiting for their arrival.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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