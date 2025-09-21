Fireworks display malfunctions after Woo Sox game injures two employees

WORCESTER, Mass. — A fireworks display at Polar Park in Worcester was halted on Friday night after two employees were injured during the show.

The incident occurred when several fireworks launched horizontally instead of vertically, prompting technicians to activate a safety switch to stop the display.

The fireworks show, which took place after the Woo Sox game, was under the supervision of the Worcester Fire Department and ballpark personnel, ensuring that no one other than the fireworks operators was near the launch site.

One employee, who was stationed to protect fans by guarding a safety zone, received a superficial burn and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. He later returned to the ballpark.

The second employee, who was on the field protecting the grounds, was hit by debris but remained on duty after being examined by Emergency Medical Services technicians.

The fireworks display was stopped about two-thirds of the way through its scheduled 11-minute duration, and the crowd dispersed safely.

