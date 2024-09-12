Firefighters treated for heat exhaustion as raging blaze rips through Lowell home

LOWELL, Mass. — Several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion as they battled a raging blaze that destroyed a home in Lowell on Thursday.

The multi-alarm fire tore through a three-level home on Aiken Avenue and prompted a large emergency response.

Video from the scene showed smoke billowing from busted windows and siding melting off the home as firefighters doused the heavily charred structure with water.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Lowell house fire

EMTs were seen treating the firefighters suffering from heat exhaustion as concerned neighborhood residents watched from afar.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group