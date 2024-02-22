Firefighters retrieve water from NH lake to fight raging fire

KINGSTON, N.H. — An old farmhouse in New Hampshire is in ruins after an intense fire that ripped through the property.

The flames flared up on the second floor of the home on Scotland Road on Wednesday shortly after 5 p.m.

Fire officials said one of the biggest challenges in fighting the flames was getting enough water to the scene.

Firefighters could be seen making constant trips to a pond, about a mile away, to retrieve an adequate supply of water.

“Every one of the big trucks you see that go through, goes to the lake, fills up and starts filling the other trucks,” said Asst. Kingston Fire Chief Kent Walker. “It is old. It’s really dry. It went up fast.”

Firefighters got the upper hand on the fire from the outside and continued dousing it with water to fight hot spots.

WATCH: Heavy flames tear through Kingston home (Exeter NH Fire Department)

One man who was home at the time was rescued before flames engulfed the house.

Multiple dogs, a goat and a horse were also pulled to safety.

One responding firefighter was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical episode and is listed in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group