EMS resuscitates dog following Fitchburg fire that displaced seven

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Seven people have been displaced and a dog was rescued following a fire in a Fitchburg apartment.

The fire took place in the Harvard Street area on Saturday, according to officials.

Crews say they were able to quickly knock down the fire before having to do overhaul work.

Fitchburg Harvard St Fire Fitchburg firefighters put out a fire on Harvard Street, Saturday. 7 people were displaced and a dog needed to be resuscitated after being found unresponsive.

Images release by the department on Facebook show extensive damage inside the apartment.

Fitchburg Harvard St Fire Fitchburg firefighters put out a fire on Harvard Street, Saturday. 7 people were displaced and a dog needed to be resuscitated after being found unresponsive.

The Red Cross was called in to assist 7 people who are being displaced by the fire.

Firefighters discovered a pet dog unresponsive in the fire. EMS crews on scene were able to resuscitate the dog.

Fitchburg Harvard St Fire Fitchburg firefighters put out a fire on Harvard Street, Saturday. 7 people were displaced and a dog needed to be resuscitated after being found unresponsive.

There were no injuries, according to Fitchburg fire.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group