Commuter Rail delays reported after train engine fire at Boston’s North Station

BOSTON — A train engine fire at Boston’s North Station caused some Commuter Rail delays during the Friday afternoon commute.

Firefighters responded to a Commuter Rail train engine fire at North Station on Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

The Rockport Line Train 111 was among some trains delayed due to the incident, with that train running 15-25 minutes behind schedule between Montserrat and Rockport, according to the MBTA.

Fire crews were seen working on top of the train at around 1:30 p.m.

Rockport Line Train 114 (1:43 pm from Rockport) is operating 5-15 minutes behind schedule between Salem and North Station. — MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) May 10, 2024

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

