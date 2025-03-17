Firefighters monitoring remnants of massive blaze at waste building in Boston

BOSTON — Firefighters on Monday morning were monitoring the remnants of a massive trash blaze that tore through a waste building in Boston over the weekend. The smoke consumed the area, prompting concerns about air quality.

The Sunday morning fire jumped to eight alarms, fueled by materials inside ReSource, a construction recycling center on Gerard Street in Roxbury.

A Boston Fire Department spokesperson told Boston 25 that at least three firefighters were sent to the hospital with injuries, however, none of them were considered serious.

Patrick Ellis, Boston Fire Chief of Operations, said crews would be working the scene overnight into the morning.

“There must be 100 metric tons of trash down there,” said Ellis about the materials inside. “It’s thirty feet high, the pile. It’s deep seeded.”

Even late Sunday night, the smell of smoke lingered across the Roxbury neighborhood.

“We smelled the smoke in the air, and I hope everybody’s ok,” said Paul Gonza. “Especially in this congested area, smoke inhalation is never a good thing anytime it happens.”

The fire was contained inside the building and nobody was working when the blaze broke out.

As of Sunday night, air quality wasn’t a concern despite the thick smoke that could be seen from the nearby Expressway.

The fire resulted in over $4 million in damages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

