Firefighters free child trapped in hole on Harwich beach

HARWICH, Mass. — Emergency crews responded to a Harwich beach on Monday evening after a child became trapped in a hole.

Officials say the incident happened on Brooks Road Beach.

Responding companies found the child buried up to his chest in a three-foot wide, three-foot deep hole in the sitting position.

Personnel cautiously began digging the child out, utilizing a protective tube to protect the space around the hole from caving in.

After 15 minutes, the child was freed. There were no reports of any injuries.

