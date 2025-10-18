Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at box manufacturing company in North Attleborough

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Crews in North Attleborough extinguished a fire on Friday morning at a box manufacturing company.

According to Attleborough Chief Christopher Coleman, around 7:50 a.m., crews were called to a fire at Fuller Box Company at 150 Chesnut St.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames on the outer right side of the building.

After gaining entry, they learned that the fire had spread to the attic.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire in the attic, preventing it from spreading to other areas.

The employees of the custom box and packing company evacuated safely before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

“The quick and effective actions of the responding firefighters, along with the operational sprinkler systems, prevented this fire from worsening and causing further damage to the remaining portions of the building,” said Chief Coleman.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group