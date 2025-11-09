Firefighters extinguish fire that spread from truck to New Hampshire home

NORTH HAMPTON, NH — Firefighters in New Hampshire extinguished a fire that spread from a truck to a North Hampton home.

North Hampton firefighters were dispatched to a home at 8 Juniper Road for a reported vehicle fire in the driveway that extended into the garage.

Firefighters found a pickup truck engulfed in flames next to the home, with heavy fire reaching into the garage and up to the second floor of the residence.

Crews contained the fire to the pickup truck and the garage, the exterior of the home and a portion of the attic above the garage.

None of the residents of the home were injured.

“I’d like to commend our firefighters for their rapid response and teamwork in preventing this fire from spreading further into the home and causing more damage,” Interim North Hampton Fire Chief Jacob MacGlashing said. “I’d also like to thank all of our mutual aid partners for their assistance and support at the scene and in covering our station during this incident. Thankfully, no one was hurt as a result of this fire, and the fire was contained.”

