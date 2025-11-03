Firefighters extinguish blaze in Avon at industrial building

AVON, Mass. — Fire crews in Avon worked to to extinguish a blaze at an industrial building.

According to Avon Fire, around 9:30 on Sunday night, crews received a 911 call from a neighborhood resident reporting flames visible on the roof of 21 Parker Drive.

Upon arrival, Avon firefighters saw flames on the roof of the building and accessed the roof with multiple aerial ladders to extinguish the flames.

Crews worked to contain the blaze to the roof area, preventing it from extending into the interior of the building.

The fire was knocked down relatively quickly, and Avon firefighters then conducted overhaul operations to ensure all hot spots were fully extinguished.

No injuries were reported, and no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The property, which houses multiple businesses, including Parker Driving School, sustained damage to the roof, along with water damage to the interior of the building.

The businesses within the building are temporarily closed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

