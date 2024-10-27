Firefighters extinguish barn fire on High Street in Dunstable

DUNSTABLE, Mass. — Everyone is safe after a barn fire on High Street in Dunstable on Saturday night.

On Saturday, Oct. 26 around 10:23 p.m., the Dunstable Fire Department responded to a report of a barn fire at 288 High St.

Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted and observed a heavily involved fire in the barn, which was serving as a garage.

Occupants were home at the time of the fire and were able to safely evacuate.

According to the Fire Chief, the structure was not attached to the home.

Firefighters used a deck gun and handlines to knock down the fire. The scene was cleared at 2:12 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The barn was deemed a total loss and several vehicles at the property were destroyed and there are no injures to report.

Chief Farrell reminds residents to have a plan to escape a home in the event of a fire, and would like to share the following safety tips:

Draw a map of your home, marking two ways out of each room, including windows and doors.

Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure they are part of the plan.

Make sure all escape routes are clear and not blocked by debris or objects, and that doors and windows open easily.

Pick an outside meeting place (something permanent like a neighbor’s house, a light post, a mailbox, or a stop sign) that is a safe distance from your home where everyone can meet.

Everyone in the home should know to immediately call 911 once they are safely outside. Do not return back into the home once safely outside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group