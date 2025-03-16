Firefighters battling large fire at Roxbury transfer station

ROXBURY, Mass — Boston firefighters are battling a raging fire in Roxbury Sunday morning.

The five-alarm fire began in the trash transfer station on Gerard Street around 8:30 a.m., the Boston Fire Department posted on social media.

The Boston Fire Department also shared video of smoke billowing from the transfer station.

Boston 25 News has a news reporter headed to the scene.

At approximately 8:30 heavy smoke from a large trash transfer station at 65 Gerard st. Roxbury . This is now at 5 alarms. pic.twitter.com/VdwBqAaBy3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 16, 2025





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

