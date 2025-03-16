Local

Firefighters battling large fire at Roxbury transfer station

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Firefighters battling large fire at Roxbury transfer station
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

ROXBURY, Mass — Boston firefighters are battling a raging fire in Roxbury Sunday morning.

The five-alarm fire began in the trash transfer station on Gerard Street around 8:30 a.m., the Boston Fire Department posted on social media.

The Boston Fire Department also shared video of smoke billowing from the transfer station.

Boston 25 News has a news reporter headed to the scene.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read