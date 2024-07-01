Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire at waste transfer station in Oxford

Firefighters battled a multi-alarm fire at a waste transfer station in Oxford early Monday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., mutual aid was called to a three-alarm fire at 200 Leicester St., Auburn Fire Rescue said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Casella Transfer Station is listed at that address.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing out of a building at the transfer station.

Further details were not immediately available.

Just after 3:00 a.m. @auburnmassfire was called to this 3 alarm fire in Oxford at 200 Leicester St. #mutualaid #mafiredistrict7 pic.twitter.com/b690W0vbB2 — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) July 1, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

