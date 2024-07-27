Local

Firefighters battle intense fire at Dorchester duplex

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Firefighters battle intense fire at Dorchester duplex (Boston Fire Department)

Firefighters battled an intense fire at a duplex in Dorchester Friday night.

Firefighters responding to a roaring fire on Intervale Street were greeted by thick smoke.

The Boston Fire Department shared photos on social media of firefighters hosing down the black and charred back porch of the multi-story home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

