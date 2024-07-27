Firefighters battle intense fire at Dorchester duplex

Firefighters battled an intense fire at a duplex in Dorchester Friday night.

Firefighters responding to a roaring fire on Intervale Street were greeted by thick smoke.

The Boston Fire Department shared photos on social media of firefighters hosing down the black and charred back porch of the multi-story home.

At Approximately 7:45 companies had heavy smoke and fire in the rear of a 3 story duplex building at 76 Intervale st Dorchester. pic.twitter.com/LYI0g3AY4b — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 27, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

