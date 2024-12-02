NORWOOD, Mass. — Firefighters battled a fire that caused flames to leap and smoke to pour from a triple-decker in Norwood Monday afternoon.

Crews deployed ladders in order to tackle the fire in the upper floors of the Melville Avenue residence just after 4:00 p.m.

Flames billowed from parts of the charred roof around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters battle fire at Norwood triple-decker

Canton firefighters also responded to the home to assist Norwood.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Ladder 1 is going mutual aid to the Town of Norwood. Norwood has a two alarm fire in a triple https://t.co/3JX01Lq3QM 36 Melville Avenue. pic.twitter.com/Pv7dFEzZv4 — Canton Firefighters IAFF Local 1580 (@cantonfire1580) December 2, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

