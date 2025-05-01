13 people displaced after raging fire at Lawrence multi-family home

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that displaced 13 people in Lawrence on Thursday.

Flames left the roof of the Howe Court severely charred and burned. The fire began on the front porch before extending into the house, Lawrence fire officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

Crews will continue to monitor hot spots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

