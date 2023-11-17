Firefighters battle blaze as flames shoot from Westwood home

WESTWOOD, Mass — Firefighters fought a roaring house hire in Westwood Thursday night.

Crews could be seen dousing a home on Mill Street with water as flames shot from the one-floor wood home.

Firefighters could also be seen chopping at the charred and blackened wood on the side of the home.

It was the third fire that Westwood crews were called to Thursday. Crews were first called to an accidental fire on the deck of a home on Alder Road. Then, firefighters rushed to a lab on Southwest Park that briefly brought Hazmat techs to the scene because of chemicals at the locations.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was injured in the fire on Mills Street. There was no initial word on any potential causes of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

