Firefighters battle blaze at 2-family home in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Fire crews are battling an early morning house fire in Haverhill.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning at a two-family Main Street on the corner of 11th Avenue.

Video shows flames coming through the top of the house and damage to one side of the house.

Police say that everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

A woman who lives inside the some says she was getting ready for work when she heard banging on her door.

“It was really quick, Valerie Buckley said. “They saw a little flame in one of the bedrooms and then the next thing you know, it became big. And it was in the wall,” she added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and Boston 25 has reached out to officials for more information.

Haverhill Firefighters working to put out the hotspots on this two family home on Main St. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/2HZxCMlnvU — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) August 7, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

