Firefighter, resident injured after lithium-ion skateboard catches fire in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A firefighter and resident were injured after a lithium-ion-powered skateboard caught on fire inside an apartment in Somerville Thursday night.
Somerville firefighters said they responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night for a report of a fire on North Street.
Firefighters said there was heavy smoke in the basement apartment of a building coming from a lithium-ion battery-powered skateboard.
Crews said the basement sustained fire, smoke, and water damage.
One firefighter and a resident suffered minor injuries.
Firefighters urged residents to be aware when charging devices that have lithium-ion batteries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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