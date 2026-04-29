Firefighters battle blaze at two-family home in Southbridge

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — Firefighters in Southbridge battled a two-family home blaze early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say they were called around 12:08 a.m. Wednesday, the home at 46 Worcester Street.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flames burning through the roof.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire, but the fire department said everyone inside self-evacuated.

Southbridge Fire did not say how many people were inside or how many people were displaced.

The fire was contained to the original fire building, and the fire did not impact the larger apartment complex next door.

No one inside the home was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group