Fire-ravaged home in Boston neighborhood sells for $776K. See photos

BOSTON — A two-family home that recently sold in a Boston neighborhood is getting a lot of attention despite showing clear signs of damage.

The property on Wayan Oak Street in Dorchester sold for $776,000, a full‑price offer, after spending just three days on the market.

The eight-bedroom, two-bath home was heavily damaged by a fire in November 2024, and the listing makes no attempt to hide the wear and tear.

0 of 7 Fire-ravaged home in Boston neighborhood sells for $776K (Courtesy Gibson Sotheby's) Fire-ravaged home in Boston neighborhood sells for $776K (Courtesy Gibson Sotheby's) Fire-ravaged home in Boston neighborhood sells for $776K (Courtesy Gibson Sotheby's) Fire-ravaged home in Boston neighborhood sells for $776K (Courtesy Gibson Sotheby's) Fire-ravaged home in Boston neighborhood sells for $776K (Courtesy Gibson Sotheby's) Fire-ravaged home in Boston neighborhood sells for $776K (Courtesy Gibson Sotheby's)

Damage is visible both inside and outside the building, but that didn’t stop buyers from lining up because the property’s location appears to be a major draw.

The home sits just two blocks from an MBTA station and includes two off‑street parking spaces — a rare and valuable feature in Boston.

Even with the fire damage, the quick sale and price tag underscore the intense demand for housing in the city, especially for multi-family properties in transit‑accessible neighborhoods.

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