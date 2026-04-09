Fire-ravaged home in Boston neighborhood sells for $776K. See photos

BOSTON — A two-family home that recently sold in a Boston neighborhood is getting a lot of attention despite showing clear signs of damage.
The property on Wayan Oak Street in Dorchester sold for $776,000, a full‑price offer, after spending just three days on the market.
The eight-bedroom, two-bath home was heavily damaged by a fire in November 2024, and the listing makes no attempt to hide the wear and tear.
Damage is visible both inside and outside the building, but that didn’t stop buyers from lining up because the property’s location appears to be a major draw.
The home sits just two blocks from an MBTA station and includes two off‑street parking spaces — a rare and valuable feature in Boston.
Even with the fire damage, the quick sale and price tag underscore the intense demand for housing in the city, especially for multi-family properties in transit‑accessible neighborhoods.
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