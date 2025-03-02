Fire at Old Silvia School prompts long response from Fall River Fire Department

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Fall River Fire Department was dispatched to the old Silvia School on Hartwell Street to reports of a structure fire.

Crews arrived around 3 PM and encountered heavy fire conditions and immediately engaged the fire inside the building.

Around 30-40 minutes into battling the fire, crews were told to evacuate the building due to the structural integrity of the building.

Crews then went into a “defensive” position and began battling the flames from outside the building.

Crews remain on the scene to make sure the fire remains extinguished and to monitor any hot spots.

Because of the hazardous materials within the building, fire investigators were unable to enter the building and investigate the cause of fire. They will return in the morning to begin their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

