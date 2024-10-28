Fire department deploys rope rescue for teen at Manchester’s Rock Rimmon

Manchester, N.H. — Manchester Fire Department deployed a rope rescue at Rock Rimmon to save a 15-year-old who fell 30 feet.

Crews were dispatched at 5:07 p.m. on Sunday to Rock Rimmon landing. The teen fell down the face of the cliff of one of the rocks, landing on a perch 30 feet above ground level.

Due to the steep terrain and leaves covering the ground, it made the ascent too treacherous to go on foot. The rescue company on the scene, with the help of truck 6, set a rope system to the ground.

The teen was slowly lowered to the ground and was conscious and awake. The rescue took approximately 20 minutes.

The teen was safely transported to Elliot Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

