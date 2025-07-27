LUDLOW, Mass. — The Ludlow Fire Department successfully extinguished a two-alarm fire in the garage of a home on Timberidge Road on Saturday afternoon

According to Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease, fire crews recieved a report around 2:20 p.m. from a neighbor reporting a fire at 101 Timberidge Road.

Once on the scene, crews found an active fire on the second floor of the garage attached to the home. Crews quickly began to combat the fire from the inside to attempt to contain it.

Fire crews quickly extinguish garage fire at Ludlow residence (Ludlow Fire Department)

Firefighters drew water from tankers due to the lack of a municipal water supply or fire hydrants in the area.

Due to the flames, a second alarm was struck, with Belchertown and Westover Fire Departments providing on-scene aid. Station coverage was provided by the Chicopee Fire Department, while the Granby Fire Department responded to a medical emergency in Ludlow during the fire.

The fire was able to be brought under control in less than 25 minutes, with no fire or smoke damage to the living areas of the residential property.

“I’d like to commend our firefighters for a job well done in responding to this fire, keeping it from spreading from the garage into the main portion of the house,” said Chief Ryan Pease. “Their efforts prevented much more significant damage, which very easily could have happened, if not for such a first-rate rapid response.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

