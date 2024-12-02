Fire crews battling blaze at Yarmouth warehouse

YARMOUTH, Mass. — On Sunday, Yarmouth fire crews are battling a blaze at a warehouse at the end of Huntington Avenue.

Calls came in at approximately 6:45 P.M. for reports of a full structure fire.

Unofficial reports claim that there were explosions on the scene that prompted the fire.

As of this time, fire crews are still fighting the blaze, as they investigate what caused it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

