Fire crews battle flames at East Street home in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Early Friday morning, members of the Bridgewater Fire Department responded to a house fire on East Street.

Crews were dispatched to 557 East Street around 8:10 A.M.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke pouring out of the second floor of the single-family home.

The fire was contained to a single bedroom on the second floor of the home.

All members of the home were able to evacuate before fire crews arrived.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

