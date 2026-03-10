Fire burns through home in Boxborough

BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A fire tore through a home in Boxborough this morning, however residents only suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters responded to the reported structure fire at 49 Old Orchard Lane around 9:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions coming from the house. Due to the extent of the fire, incident commanders quickly struck a second alarm to bring in additional resources to help.

As crews worked to bring the fire under control, it became apparent that the fire was “deep-seated within the structure,” according to the Boxborough Fire Department.

Combined with warm weather conditions, a third alarm was requested to bring additional resources to the scene and to provide firefighter rehabilitation services.

The residents who were evaluated did not require transport to the hospital.

The fire is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group