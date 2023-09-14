Fire breaks out at migrant housing shelter in Sutton

SUTTON, Mass — Firefighters responded to a hotel in Sutton Wednesday that is currently being used as one of Massachusett’s shelter sites for migrant families.

Firefighters arrived at the Red Roof Inn on Route 146, where 50 families are currently being housed after the fire broke out.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, according to the Worcester Telegram.

Republican state representative Ryan Fattman wrote to Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey last week, voicing concerns that the properties being used to house the migrants weren’t properly vetted.

Members of the National Guard were deployed to migrant housing centers across the Bay State on Wednesday.

Healey on Aug. 31 activated up to 250 National Guard members to provide services at emergency shelter hotels, and Driscoll said Tuesday they will be focused on areas that currently lack personnel.

More than 6,300 families are now in the state’s shelter system, an increase of more than 60 percent since the 3,800 families involved when Gov. Maura Healey and Driscoll took office in January.

