1 juror added, another lost following end of first week of jury selection in Karen Read trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — The first week of jury selection in the Karen Read trial just wrapped up, with 68 potentially new juror candidates screened in Dedham on Friday.

Nearly 300 people from across Norfolk County have been questioned since Tuesday in Judge Beverly Cannone’s courtroom.

So far, one juror has been added to the seats for the upcoming retrial, and another juror has been lost, leaving the total jurors still at 10 out of 16.

Despite a net gain of zero new jurors on Friday, attorney and legal analyst Peter Elikann says the process is going faster than he expected

“It’s almost impossible to find a juror who hasn’t at least heard of this case... So what we’re looking for is jurors who will still, even though they’ve heard of the case, will say that they can be unbiased.”

Read was asked about her thoughts on the selected jurors and said that, “I trust they will do the right thing and be objective.”

Read’s father also chimed in, saying that Read is encouraged and hopeful.

‘She believes if people look at things objectively with an open mind she will walk out free.” Bill Read said.

While potential jurors were screened, a group of Karen Read supporters had a hearing in federal court in Boston.

They are suing Judge Cannone and others over the buffer zone that keeps them from gathering outside the courthouse; however, no decision has been made as of yet, and both sides have until Thursday to provide more information to the judge.

Read’s team has taken her bid to get two of her charges dropped to the United States Supreme Court, but with the Supreme Court receiving thousands of petitions every day, it’s considered a long shot.

Jury selection is expected to resume on Monday, April 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

