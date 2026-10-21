Final report on deadly 2025 plane crash in Beverly released

New videos and photos have been released after an investigation into a deadly plane crash in Beverly last summer.

They were included in the NTSB’s final report into the June 2025 crash.

Two people died in the crash. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot reported an engine problem and crashed trying to get back to the airport.

Joseph Puciloski of Malden was a passenger aboard the single-engine airplane flown by 30-year-old Geoffrey Andrews of Melrose.

Geoffrey’s family said he loved his career and immersed himself in the world of aerospace engineering and dreamed of someday having the opportunity to become an astronaut.

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