Final 2-week closure of Green Line should eliminate remaining slow zones, MBTA says

MEDFORD, Mass. — The MBTA is getting closer to ending slow zones on the Green Line.

Friday marks the start of a new two-week closure period that transit officials hope will prepare riders for a smooth new year.

Green Line riders are no strangers to shutdowns between the Tufts and Park Street stations, but the T says this will be the last closure before slow zones are gone for good.

The track improvement plan was announced in 2023 and is part of a 13-month initiative to address slow zones across the transit system. During that period, there have been just shy of 20 planned closures ranging from four days to three weeks.

According to the T, the elimination of these slow zones will save riders about 86 minutes in delays.

The T says this final closure should last about 15 days.

Signs will be in place pointing riders in the direction of shuttle buses during this closure.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group