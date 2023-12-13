‘Fights like a Swiftie’: Young Mass. girl gets strength from Taylor Swift in battle against leukemia

SUTTON, Mass. — Millions of Taylor Swift fans are celebrating the award-winning singer’s birthday Wednesday, including 5-year-old Ava Blazis, of Sutton.

Ava’s love for Taylor is helping her get through the toughest battle of her life.

After going to the hospital with abdominal pain back in March, Ava was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Ava was transferred to Boston Children’s’ hospital/Dana Farber and began extensive treatment. Ava experienced numerous life-threatening complications and spent 64 consecutive days in the hospital.

Ava’s treatment will continue for more than two years with weekly chemotherapy, with both IV and injections into her spinal column. She also receives high-dose steroids, which have terrible side effects -- including mouth sores, vomiting, and fatigue.

Despite that, Ava has found inspiration and joy in singing and dancing to Taylor Swift. Even before Ava was diagnosed, her mother purchased tickets to go to the “Era’s Tour” at Gillette.

“I know that this will not be an easy road, but we will get through,” said Angela Blazis, Ava’s mother. “She may look like a princess, but she fights like a Swiftie!”

They are hoping one day they can make it to a Taylor Swift concert.

