Fight Night: Boxing is returning to Fenway Park for 1st time in 69 years

BOSTON — Boston’s Fenway Park is gearing up to host a full slate of boxing for the first time in seven decades.

The one-night-only event, which will feature 11 bouts and ringside seating, is set for June 7, Fenway Park Events announced Tuesday. The bell for the first fight will ring at 5 p.m. and the final bout will conclude by 10:45 p.m.

Fenway is hosting the rare event in partnership with Nolan Bros. Boxing Promotions.

"This event marks a major moment for boxing in Boston, with an unprecedented fight card," Nolan Bros. Boxing Promotions Co-founder Matt Nolan said in a statement. “Nolan Bros. is proud to be part of Boston’s boxing resurgence, delivering top-tier matchups at iconic venues for the greatest fans in the world.”

The fight night will be headlined by undefeated super middleweights Laurent Humes and Thomas O’Toole.

A boxing ring will be set up in the ballpark’s Big Concourse, an open-air space with an old-time feel located behind the right field and center field bleachers.

Some of the fights include:

Thomas O’Toole vs. Laurent Humes (super middle)

Jahyae Brown vs. Khiary Gray (super welter)

Greg Bono vs. Ross Rodriguez (middle)

Alexis Bolduc vs. Sara Couillard (super bantam)

Anthony Hines vs. Rico DePaolis (middle)

Sheniell Rodriguez vs. Jayson Colon (super middle)

Boxing was last held at Fenway Park in 1956.

Tickets start at $100 and limited ringside seating is available.

