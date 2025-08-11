FIFA World Cup 2026 seeking thousands of volunteers for roles in Foxboro, Boston

BOSTON — The Boston Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup 2026 announced Monday that it’s seeking thousands of volunteers to apply to be part of one of the world’s most iconic sporting events.

As one of 16 Host Cities across North America, Boston will welcome the FIFA World Cup to Boston (Gillette) Stadium in Foxboro and the Greater Boston area next summer for seven matches, including one quarter-final game.

Volunteers will play a crucial and critical role in delivering an unforgettable experience for fans, teams, media, and officials from around the globe, according to the Boston Host Committee.

“Boston is one of the most historic and influential cities in America, and hosting the FIFA World Cup will be another landmark moment for our city,” Mike Loynd, CEO of FIFA World Cup 26 Boston, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to invite our community to be part of history and show the world the pride, passion, and spirit that define Boston.”

The volunteers are needed to fill a variety of roles, with opportunities available across Boston, Foxboro, and other key locations before and during the tournament.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and able to commit to eight shifts between June 11, 2026, and July 19, 2026.

The games kick off on June 13, 2026, and run through July 9, 2026. The FIFA World Cup matches at Boston Stadium are as follows:

6.13.26: Group Stage

6.16.26: Group Stage

6.19.26: Group Stage

6.23.26: Group Stage

6.26.26: Group Stage

6.29.26: Round of 32

7.9.26: Quarter-finals

The Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26 will take place later this year and will determine which teams will compete in Boston as part of the group stage matches. Foxboro Stadium hosted six matches during the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Tickets to the FIFA World Cup 26™ will be released in several phases, with the first phase opening on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Fans should visit FIFA.com/tickets to learn more and register their interest.

