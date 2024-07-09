Fenway Park to commemorate 10th anniversary of Ice Bucket Challenge in August

BOSTON — A celebration to honor the legacy of a local hero will take place in the cathedral of Boston in August.

On August 1 at 10 a.m., NWN Carousel in partnership with the Peter Frates Foundation will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the global phenomenon known as the Ice Bucket Challenge for ALS at Fenway Park.

The Ice Bucket Challenge was a social media fundraising campaign started by Pete Frates in 2014, which raised more than $220 million worldwide to fund research for finding a cure for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Frates eventually succumbed to the disease after a courageous fight in 2019.

His family has been fighting for a cure ever since.

“It’s a great opportunity to look back at what’s been accomplished over the last decade and look forward to the hard work ahead for all of us who are committed to finally ridding the world of this devastating disease that has impacted our family and millions of others around the world,” Nancy Frates, Pete’s mother, said of the upcoming event. “We thank NWN Carousel and the Red Sox organization and all those who will be joining us in a celebration of Pete’s legacy.”

The event will feature members of the Frates family and celebrity guest speakers, including former Boston College quarterback and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan, members of the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, and ALS researchers and dignitaries. A massive Ice Bucket Challenge will be held on the Fenway field.

“We are deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of the Pete Frates Family Foundation, which continues to passionately drive awareness and fundraising efforts to accelerate ALS research,” said Jim Sullivan, President & CEO of NWN Carousel. “As we celebrate the progress made, we acknowledge that there is still much work to be done.”

The ALS Association says about 5,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with the disease each year. To learn more about the disease, click here.

