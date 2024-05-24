FEMA begins flood damage assistance in Attleboro, North Attleboro, and Leominster

Disaster assistance teams from FEMA are going door to door in Bristol and Worcester counties this weekend, helping residents apply for disaster assistance following the devastating storms in September 2023.

If a team stops by your home, you’re encouraged to ask for any federal IDs before providing any information.

FEMA says they do not ask for money or fees.

Residents can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362

FEMA officials say residents should have the following information ready:

• A current phone number where you can be contacted.

• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

• Your Social Security number.

• A general list of damage and losses.

• Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

To view a video on how to apply: click this link.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

